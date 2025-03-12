Little time has lasted the flight to IAG this year. It was one of the star actions of the Spanish mero this 2025 and reached a price of 4.39 euros in early February. It could almost glimpse the top of the high mountain that suppose the levels prior to the pandemic. Since then, your price Accidy and It collapses 24%. Barclays advises a additional blow and advises selling the titles of the Hispanic-British firm.

Since last March 6, IAG titles have not stopped suffering negative numbers in the stock market. This Wednesday their actions suffer again above 3%, being one of the most bearish values ​​of Ibex 35 in the day. With the latter, he chains five consecutive sessions in which it is his longest bassist streak since June 2024. Only in these days, Its price has been left about 15% of its value. The collapse extends above 20% from that roof of the flight that marked in February.

The falls of the last days have also led to the negative field to the quotation of IAG in the year. The company went from registering a stock exchange of more than 20% by playing maximums of the year to suffer losses that are currently 8%.

Despite the Good color Of their 2024 accounts, the prospects for 2025 are not so flattering. This Tuesday, the company was weighed down by the cutting cuts of one of the heavyweights of the North American sector. Delta Air Lines passed The scissors to its prospects of benefits in the first quarter of the exercise by The weakness in the United States flight market. The company justified this reduction with the “recent reduction in the confidence of consumers and companies caused by greater macroeconomic uncertainty, which drives the weakness of domestic demand.”

The uncertainty of the North American market has been one of the reasons that has led the Barclays team to modify its positive poster of buying IAG’s shares to hang the sale. “The European flag companies depend largely on the profitability of the North Atlantic. Although they do not reveal regional profitability, we estimate that More than half of its Ebit comes from the North Atlantic. We believe that the weakness of the income indicated by US airlines can be extended from the national market to international markets, “they explain from the English firm. To this they add that they continue to see IAG as a” very well managed “company that leads the European sector in profitability, but justify their change of recommendation by “The forecast of difficult economic and macroeconomic effects for the European sector.”

Although they are positive with the British Airways business and continue to value Air Lingus, but recognize that Atlantic income could be “softer than we thought.” “In our opinion, IAG continues to generate effective in an attractive way. However, it responds to changes in benefits and we hope that estimates for European airlines fall, “they conclude.

Its change of recommendation is also accompanied by a strong cut in its objective price for IAG in the stock market, of 42%. The Barclays analysis team has gone from assessing the airline titles at 5.08 euros (a price with which the airline would have practically returned to the levels prior to the pandemic) to see it currently at 2.96 euros, which would imply that it would imply that IAG would suffer an additional 11%drop during the next months.

At the moment, Barclays’s is The only negative advice that IAG suffers. 74% of analysts who cover the company on a stock market continue to recommend acquiring their actions. And, on average, the target price of all experts is 4.76 euros per share, which implies an IAG revaluation potential in the coming months of up to 43%.