The brand new CEO of IAG, Luis Gallego.

The president of Worldwide Airways Group (IAG), Antonio Vázquez, took benefit of the holding of the final assembly of shareholders this Tuesday to spotlight his curiosity in closing the acquisition of Air Europa “within the second half of this yr or early 2021”, though He insisted that they proceed to barter a “restructuring of the settlement” reached final November, “together with the value and financing wants.”

Neither Vázquez nor the nonetheless CEO of the group, Willie Walsh, made reference to Air Europa’s request for assist of 400 million euros from the general public fund for the rescue of strategic firms that may considerably clean the closure of the operation, whose worth of 1,000 million agreed in November 2019 can be considerably decreased, even beneath 500 million given the vital monetary scenario that the airline owned by the Globalia group goes by.

The IAG president additionally confirmed that the group complies with Europe’s air site visitors guidelines that require nearly all of the capital to be owned by EU shareholders, even within the occasion of a no-deal Brexit. “In compliance with the European Union’s connectivity rules, final yr our airways submitted their possession and management plans to the respective nationwide regulators in Spain and Eire. The regulators confirmed that these plans adjust to the rules within the occasion of a tough Brexit, ”mentioned Vázquez.

For his half, Walsh was as soon as once more pessimistic concerning the restoration of air site visitors that won’t arrive till 2023 or 2024, after a brand new slowdown because of the declaration of quarantines between totally different nations, with particular incidence on vacationers who need to go to Spain. “The rebound in site visitors in Spain, intra-European or long-haul site visitors is proscribed,” mentioned the chief.

The board authorized a capital improve of two.75 billion euros to strengthen the liquidity place of the corporate, which has a money outflow of 20 million kilos a day, backed by Qatar Airways, the group’s foremost shareholder. The rise will dilute the participation of the present shareholders to 50% if they don’t come to subscribe it. Vázquez additionally didn’t make clear when they are going to distribute dividends once more – “on the proper time,” he mentioned – after the suspension of the final complementary dividend of 338.6 million euros.

The corporate obtained a score downgrade from Moody’s on Monday, which reduce its score from Ba2 to Ba1 because of the “sluggish tempo of restoration of passenger demand in Europe because of the pandemic” and IAG’s excessive publicity to long-haul flights , cross-border and enterprise prospects. “Though the proposal to problem a capital improve is optimistic for credit score, the liquidity margin continues to be a variable to contemplate, if the outbreaks of coronavirus and journey restrictions are prolonged,” the agency indicated.

The board additionally authorized by 72% of the votes the bonus granted to Walsh of 880,000 kilos (virtually a million euros) equivalent to 2019, which has sparked some controversy, in response to the British press.

Walsh relay for Gallego

The assembly, held on a thematic foundation in Madrid, gave the inexperienced gentle to the election of Luis Gallego – now the pinnacle of Iberia – as CEO of IAG, changing Walsh. This appointment, initially scheduled for March 26, was postponed together with the final assembly of shareholders because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vázquez thanked Walsh on Tuesday for remaining on the helm of the group and for his “availability, dedication and professionalism till the final second.” And he recalled that collectively they constructed, “from airways, British Airways and Iberia, affected by structural difficulties”, a enterprise mannequin “distinctive within the trade” that Walsh “has managed to handle beneath the very best requirements of effectivity and management.”

Concerning Gallego, Vázquez mentioned that he’ll assume his position as CEO of the group “with absolutely the confidence of the board in his data of the trade, in his administration capability and in his distinctive management expertise.” As well as, he highlighted his credentials after having carried out in Iberia “a change course of that could be a benchmark in aviation worldwide.”

Walsh, for his half, mentioned “delighted” with Gallego changing him. “He has been operating as a pure successor for years,” he mentioned. “He’s a first-rate chief. I’ve little question that he’s the perfect particular person for the place and a very good selection ”. He additionally described as “gratifying” that the interior succession plans “have borne fruit as soon as once more” with the thus far president and CEO of Vueling, Javier Sánchez Prieto, taking up from Gallego as head of Iberia, in addition to the thus far director Iberia gross sales consultant, Marco Sansavini, who turns into Vueling’s management place. Walsh was satisfied that each “are the correct folks for his or her new positions.”

Likewise, Vázquez alluded to his retirement as chairman of the corporate’s board, a place he has held for greater than 9 years. Subsequent January, when he’s ten years in control of the group’s council, he can be relieved by Javier Ferrán. Each have been re-elected this Tuesday as impartial non-executive administrators. Vázquez identified that his successor has a “sensible skilled profession as a director and CEO of multinationals.