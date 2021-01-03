IAF Airmen Group X, Y Recruitment 2020: Indian Air Force has given the necessary information to successful candidates for the Phase-2 examination in the recruitment examination running for the posts of Airmen Group X and Group Y (IAF Airemen Group X & Y).

According to the latest notice of the Air Force, traffic restrictions can be imposed on 23 January 2021 due to full dress rehearsal of Republic Day in Delhi. Therefore, for Phase-2 testing, candidates are being advised to report on 2 January 2021 at 2 ASC, Delhi instead of 23 January 2021. On 22 January, only those who reached the Air Force Selection Center (ASC) had their exam scheduled on 23 January.

Fresh admit cards are being issued for the candidates of Phase-2 examination to be held on 22 January. Candidates appearing for the IAF Airman Phase-2 examination across the country are being sent their admit cards via email. But the website of the candidate Air Force airmenselection.cdac.in/CASB/ You can also download your admit card by logging on.

The list of successful candidates for the Phase-2 examination for the recruitment of Airmen Group X and Group Y posts has also been published. These successful candidates have to appear in various ASCs across the country as per their scheduled date and time.

Selection List of IAF Airmen Group X, Y for Phase-II Testing