O head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossivisited the Konstantinovka nuclear power plant, in southern Ukraine, this Wednesday (30), for technical assistance, due to the risk of accidents.

“I am in south-central Ukraine to meet with Ukrainian government and plant workers,” Rafael Grossi wrote on Twitter. He praised the resistance of the plant’s employees. “It is vital to be on the ground to provide effective support at this extremely difficult time,” he added. “I wanted to tell you that we are here, that we are ready to help you in every way and in every way possible”, reinforced the UN nuclear police chief in a video posted on the social network.

The Agency now hopes to be able to quickly dispatch experts to the site and deliver the necessary equipment to ensure the safety of the premises. Since the beginning of the Russian military offensive more than a month ago, the IAEA has constantly warned of the dangers of this war, the first to take place in a country with a vast nuclear fleet, including 15 reactors in four active plants, in addition to several nuclear waste dumps. “We have already narrowly avoided several incidents. We cannot waste any more time”, said the head of the IAEA on Tuesday (29).

Chernobyl was where the worst nuclear disaster in history took place, in 1986, and, in the current war, it has fallen into Russian hands again. There was a power outage for several days, while employees were forced to work for several weeks straight without being replaced.

Another Russian-occupied site, the Zaporizhzhya plant, the largest in Europe, came under artillery fire on March 4, causing a fire and raising fears of disaster. Rafael Grossi initially wanted to reach an agreement with Moscow and Kiev and traveled to Turkey on March 10 for talks with both sides.

