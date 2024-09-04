IAEA: Situation at Zaporizhzhya NPP remains “shaky and unstable” since 2022

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi summed up the results of a two-year mission to the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). This reports “Kommersant” (“Kommersant”).

According to him, the situation at and around the plant has remained “precarious and unstable” since 2022. He noted that all seven integral security components have been undermined “in whole or in part.” Grossi also added that observers regularly report explosions, drone attacks, and shootings in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhya NPP.

Earlier, Rafael Grossi admitted that serious situations could arise at the Zaporizhzhya NPP after the attack on the cooling tower. “The situation shows that we must be constantly prepared until the conflict is over,” he emphasized.