IAEA inspectors have not yet determined the cause of the fire at Zaporizhzhya NPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has issued a statement following the inspection of the site of the fire at the cooling tower of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

The agency’s inspectors have not yet been able to determine the cause of the fire. They were unable to find any remains of tires or drones during their inspection of the damaged ZNPP tower. The agency believes it is unlikely that the fire on the tower started at its base.

The team has not yet been able to draw any definitive conclusions based on the data they have obtained. IAEA

At the same time, the agency assured that the fire did not affect the nuclear safety of the station, since the cooling towers are currently not operating.

Zaporizhzhya NPP Director Talks About IAEA Inspection of Cooling Tower

According to the director of the Zaporizhzhya NPP, Yuriy Chernichuk, the IAEA specialists were shown on the territory of the Zaporizhzhya NPP that the fire had engulfed plastic elements in the cooling tower attacked by drones. He showed them the consequences of the fire and told them about the design of the cooling tower.

Yesterday during the fire they (IAEA inspectors) were informed about what happened. They asked us to show them the place quickly, we brought them here this morning, showed them the remains of what was burning Yuri Chernichuk Director of Zaporizhzhya NPP

Chernichuk emphasized that the information in the Western media about burning tires and fuel is untrue. Rosatom stated that the cooling tower of the Zaporizhzhya NPP was seriously damaged as a result of two direct strikes by drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the fire that broke out was extinguished by the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Russia Announces Ukrainian Fake Fire Report Debunked

As stated by the Permanent Representative of Russia to the international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, the latest false information about the burning of tires by the Russian side, presented by Kiev, was exposed within 24 hours.

The IAEA information report has definitely refuted the Ukrainian version. It states that during their visit to the damaged cooling tower, the agency’s experts did not observe any remains of car tires. Thus, the Ukrainian fake was exposed within 24 hours. Mikhail Ulyanov Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to International Organizations in Vienna

On August 11, the Governor of Zaporizhia Oblast Yevgeny Balitsky reported a fire at the Zaporizhzhya NPP cooling system facility as a result of shelling of Energodar by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The fire was completely extinguished on the morning of Monday, August 12.

The International Atomic Energy Agency commented on the situation. The agency reported that IAEA experts heard explosions and saw smoke at the Zaporizhzhya NPP.