DThe International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reports increased military activity around the Ukrainian Zaporizhia nuclear power plant occupied by Russian troops. The first ten Leopard 1 main battle tanks, which Denmark is providing to Kiev in cooperation with Germany and the Netherlands, have arrived in Ukraine. Another ten tanks are already on the way, the Danish Ministry of Defense announced on Friday. In the evening in Kiev, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the international community to impose further sanctions against Russia. Meanwhile, in the Russian border region of Bryansk, a train station and an electronics factory were targeted by drone attacks.

IAEA: Signs of more fighting around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stationed at the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is occupied by Russian troops, have heard numerous explosions in the past week. This is a possible sign of increased military activity in the region, which could also pose a potential threat to nuclear security at the site, said Director General Rafael Grossi in a statement on Friday.

Since last Saturday, the IAEA team has heard about two dozen explosions in three days, followed by several more in recent days. There was no damage to the facility itself, it said.

Russian troops occupied the nuclear power plant shortly after the start of the war of aggression ordered by President Vladimir Putin more than 18 months ago. The plant came under fire several times, which increased international concerns about a nuclear catastrophe despite its shutdown.

Denmark: First ten Leo 1 tanks arrived in Ukraine

Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands decided to work together in February. Ukraine received the first Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks from Germany in July. On Tuesday, the federal government announced that, together with Copenhagen, it would deliver 90 more tanks of this model to Kiev. Denmark and the Netherlands also announced in April that they would provide Ukraine with a total of 14 new Leopard 2 tanks.







Zelenskyj calls for further sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyj said in his evening video address on Friday: “We are now seeing a sanctions break from our partners that is too long.” He criticized that there were “too active attempts by Russia to circumvent the sanctions.” There are three priorities: further sanctions against Russia’s energy sector, restrictions on Moscow’s supply of chips and microelectronics and a further blockade of the Russian financial sector. “This sanctions offensive in the world must continue.”

Since the Russian attack on Ukraine in February 2022, numerous countries have imposed sanctions against Russia. The 27 EU states launched eleven sanctions packages. The measures are aimed at weakening Russia’s economy and limiting its ability to wage war. In addition to economic and financial sanctions, this also includes punitive measures against around 1,800 individuals and organizations. In addition to the Russian government, high-ranking military personnel and business people are also affected.