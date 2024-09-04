Grossi announced IAEA plans to expand support for Ukraine

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has promised to expand its support for Ukraine. This was stated by its head Rafael Grossi, reports RIA Novosti.

The agency’s director general stressed the importance of nuclear safety after several missile attacks forced power reactors to shut down, and stressed that the situation was becoming increasingly dangerous due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“The IAEA will take a more proactive stance in protecting the health of vital energy infrastructure,” Grossi said.

On August 27, an IAEA delegation led by Grossi inspected the Kursk NPP. During the inspection, traces of drone attacks were discovered at the power plant. After that, he stated that there was a risk of a nuclear incident in the Kursk region.