Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the bombings that have once again raised the alarm level around a possible nuclear catastrophe in the largest atomic facility in Europe, after explosions were recorded in the surroundings on Saturday night and Sunday in the morning.

Sources from the management of the nuclear plant informed the representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency stationed in Zaporizhzhia that the shelling this weekend caused damage to various buildings, systems and equipment.

“The news from our team yesterday and this morning is extremely disturbing,” reported Rafael Grossi, the IAEA’s highest authority. “Explosions have occurred at the headquarters of this major power plant, which is completely unacceptable. Whoever is behind this needs to stop immediately. As I have said many times, they are playing with fire.”

Shelling this weekend ended a period of relative calm at the facility, which provided a fifth of Ukraine’s electricity before the invasion, but since February 24 has had to run on backup generators on several occasions. .

Kherson residents recharge their cell phones and backup batteries at makeshift power hookups. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant provided a fifth of Ukraine’s electrical power before the invasion. It is under Russian control today, November 20, 2022 © AP/Bernat Armangue

Ukrainian plant operators accuse Russian forces of being behind the attacks. According to Energoatom, the damage to equipment is consistent with “Russian intentions to damage as much of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as possible.”

For his part, the spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry Igor Konashenkov has blamed Ukrainian forces for at least two bombings this Sunday against the nuclear power plant, which has come under Moscow’s control.

Zelensky rejects “short truce” with Russia

The prospect of negotiations with Russia suggested by the West, mainly by Washington, were rejected by the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, who assured that the proposed “short truce” could help Moscow to gain strength.

“Russia is now looking for a brief truce, a breather to regain strength,” Zelensky said. “Someone can call this the end of the war, but such a respite will only make the situation worse.”

The President of Ukraine Volodimir Zelensky visits the streets of central kyiv in the company of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak. The West has proposed to Ukraine talks with Moscow, November 19, 2022 © AP/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office

“Any bad idea of ​​concessions of our lands or of our sovereignty cannot be called peace. Immoral agreements will lead to new blood. A truly real, lasting and honest peace can only be the result of the complete demolition of Russian aggression,” the Ukrainian president added in a recorded message that was delivered at the Halifax International Security Forum.

Ukraine vows to investigate alleged executions of prisoners of war

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna said Ukraine will investigate a video Moscow says shows the execution of at least 10 Russian prisoners of war by Ukrainian forces in the town of Makivka, east of kyiv.

The video has been posted on Russian Telegram channels and other social networks and shows inconclusive footage that Moscow says shows the soldiers were executed as they tried to surrender.

Stefanishyna assured the Halifax Forum that inquiries will be carried out to clarify the situation, although she added that it is “very unlikely” that the recording shows what Moscow denounces.

“Ukrainian forces are not at all interested in the execution of anyone,” said the deputy prime minister, adding that the direct orders are “to take as many prisoners of war as possible” for future exchanges. “Every Russian soldier who is executed is a Ukrainian who cannot be exchanged, the spirit and the logic are not there.”

