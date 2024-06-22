Representatives of the Zaporozhye NPP informed IAEA inspectors about the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Representatives of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on the Rainbow substation in the city of Energodar. reports about this RIA News.

“IAEA inspectors were informed of the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Raduga substation of the satellite city of the Zaporozhye NPP Energodar,” the message noted.

Earlier, ZNPP Communications Director Evgenia Yashina emphasized that the IAEA would be informed about the consequences of the attack. Agency inspectors will be asked to evaluate them themselves when it is safe to do so.

The attack on the Raduga substation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was carried out on the evening of June 21; as a result of the attack, a transformer was damaged. At the same time, at the moment, ensuring the safety of the nuclear power plant continues to be carried out in full, the press service of Zaporizhia NPP clarifies.