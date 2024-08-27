IAEA Chief Grossi Arrives in Kurchatov to Inspect Kursk NPP

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi arrived in the city of Kurchatov in the Kursk region to inspect the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). This was reported by TASS.

Earlier, Grossi said that he intended to discuss actions to assess the safety of the Kursk NPP. The head of the IAEA also named another goal of his visit – to form his own, independent point of view on the situation around the nuclear power plant.

He also called for securing the nuclear facilities of the Kursk NPP. Grossi stressed that the safety and reliability of nuclear facilities should not be jeopardized under any circumstances.