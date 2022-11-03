IAEA says there are no undeclared activities at Ukrainian nuclear facilities

Representatives of the IAEA during the inspection of three nuclear facilities in Ukraine did not record signs of undeclared nuclear activity that could be attributed to the creation of a “dirty bomb”. This is stated in the official statement of the agency, the agency said. Reuters.

“Our technical and scientific evaluation of the results we have obtained so far have not identified any indication of undeclared nuclear activities and materials at these three locations,” the representatives said.

Earlier, the director general of the agency, Rafael Grossi, announced the intention of the IAEA to inform the Board of Governors and the public of the results of a verification of data on the appearance of a “dirty bomb” in Ukraine. He stressed that the information will be made public after the completion of the investigation.

On October 24, it became known about Grossi’s visit to Ukraine to make sure there was no “dirty nuclear bomb” in Kyiv. The head of the agency accepted an official invitation from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and intended to visit the country’s peaceful facilities for verification.