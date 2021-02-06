IAEA inspectors found traces of radioactive substances at two Iranian facilities during inspections carried out in the fall, writes The Wall Street Journal.

According to the sources of the publication, we are talking about two controversial objects, questions about which the IAEA had at the beginning of 2020. The organization speculated that undeclared nuclear material might have been stored there.

It is noted that the diplomats were unable to clarify which substances were found during the inspections.

Recall that the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan for the Iranian nuclear program was signed by Tehran and the permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, UK, China, USA, France), as well as Germany in 2015. The corresponding deal limited the Iranian authorities in the right to nuclear development in exchange for lifting UN sanctions.

In 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally decided to withdraw from the treaty and renew economic restrictions on Iran. On December 2, 2020, President-elect Joseph Biden promised to return the United States to the JCPOA.