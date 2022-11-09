IAEA chief Grossi: the agency found no signs of preparing a “dirty bomb” in Ukraine

The IAEA team during the inspection at nuclear facilities did not find signs of the preparation of a “dirty bomb” in Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the agency Rafael Grossi on the sidelines of the 27th UN Conference on Climate Change (COP27), reports RIA News.

Grossi said that in the days following Moscow’s dirty bomb reports, the agency assembled a special team of experts to study the three nuclear sites. “And we have not been able to confirm any signs of sabotage or any other signs of misuse of nuclear materials,” he explained.

On October 24, it became known about Grossi’s visit to Ukraine to make sure there was no “dirty nuclear bomb” in Kyiv. The head of the agency accepted an official invitation from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and intended to visit the country’s peaceful facilities for verification.