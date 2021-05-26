Rafael Grossi, director of the body in charge of monitoring the use of atomic energy, told the publication ‘Financial Times’ that the fact that the Persian country is producing enriched uranium with a purity of 60% is worrying, as it is getting closer and closer more than the 90% that is needed to make nuclear weapons.

Grossi pointed out that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) – under the UN – described the Iranian nuclear program as “worrying”, during the interview published on May 26.

“A country that enriches uranium to 60% is something very serious, only countries that manufacture bombs are reaching this level (…) 60% is almost suitable for weapons, commercial enrichment is 2.3%,” Grossi told the media. of British origin.

The IAEA’s concern arises because atomic weapons can be produced with 90% enriched uranium. And both this level and the 60% purity that Iranian nuclear plants are achieving far exceed the 3.67% limit that had been agreed in the 2015 agreement.

While Tehran has stated that its uranium enrichment is carried out for peaceful purposes and Grossi recognized the sovereign right to develop the program for civil energy purposes, he also said that the degree of enrichment “requires a careful eye.”

In recent months, Iran has dramatically increased the purity of enriched uranium. The first step was taken in May 2019, in response to the action of the former US President Donald Trump. The then president unilaterally withdrew the United States from the nuclear agreement that that country, the permanent members of the UN Security Council and the European Union had signed with Iran.

The pact established that the Persian government was willing to limit its nuclear production in exchange for Western countries lifting the economic sanctions that paralyzed the economy of the Islamic nation.

But Trump not only withdrew his country from the accord in 2018, he also reactivated sanctions against Iran. The Persian government responded in May 2019 saying that it would no longer sell surplus enriched uranium to other countries and would keep it. Two months later, it had already exceeded the storage limits.

Tensions escalated further in January 2021, when Iran announced that it had started enriching uranium to 20%. Just three months later, that percentage reached 60% and, thus, the country is getting closer and closer to the level necessary to produce atomic weapons.

World powers work to retake the agreement

Faced with the nuclear strengthening of Iran, the signatory powers of the agreement continue to negotiate a possible return of the United States to the pact and new commitments by the Persian nation. On Tuesday, May 25, the fifth round of talks began in Vienna, Austria; in which Iran and the United States are not dialoguing directly, but through other countries.

After the meeting, the Russian delegate, Mikhail Ulyanov, assured that this would possibly be “the final round of the Vienna talks”; while Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said there is “good progress.”

The United States has been a bit more cautious. Although the country is not directly involved in the talks, a delegation led by President Joe Biden’s special envoy for Iran, Rob Malley, has been in the Austrian capital.

“The latest round of talks was constructive and made significant progress. But there is still a lot of work to do. We are on our way to Vienna for a fifth round in which we hope we can move further towards a mutual return to compliance, ”Malley posted on his Twitter account.

The United States has said that it would return to the nuclear pact in exchange for Iran respecting the limits set in the agreement. But Grossi doesn’t think it’s that simple. The IAEA director said on Wednesday that most of the measures Iran has taken could be reversed with relative ease, but clarified that the level of research and development that had been carried out was a problem.

“The Iranian program has grown, it has become more sophisticated, so the linear return to 2015 is no longer possible. What you can do is keep your activities below the parameters of 2015, “he added in the interview with the British newspaper.

“You can’t put the genie back in the bottle, once you know how to do things, you know it, and the only way to prove it is through verification,” Grossi said.

The problem is that the IAEA has had some stumbling blocks in verifying Iranian nuclear plants. The most recent episode occurred this week, when the country’s Parliament ended the deadline it had given the international body to access the cameras inside the nuclear plants.

Although the IAEA finally reached an agreement with Iran to have that verification mechanism for another month, tensions continue due to the Iranian increase in its nuclear capacity and the absence of the United States from the international pact.

With Reuters, AP and local media