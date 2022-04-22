The agency said in a statement that Grossi will arrive at the station on April 26, the anniversary of the 1986 disaster, on a visit accompanied by a team of experts from the UN agency, “with the aim of delivering vital equipment”, including radiometers and protective suits, and conducting “radiographic examinations and other things.” .

“We will be able to better understand the situation, based on our scientific measurements and technical assessments,” Grossi said in the statement.

And the Ukrainian authorities announced in mid-April that they could no longer return the radioactivity monitoring devices at this station in northern Ukraine, where they say that Russian soldiers have established an underground network exposing themselves to strong radiation.

This site, which was the scene of the worst nuclear disaster in history, fell into the hands of Russian forces on February 24, that is, the first day of their attack, and then was subjected to power outages and communication networks.

Russian soldiers withdrew from the site at the end of March, according to Kyiv, and since then the situation has gradually returned to normal, according to daily reports issued by the IAEA based on information from the Ukrainian regulator.

The site staff, who have been forced to work for several weeks in a row, “now rotate regularly”, although “the general situation in the area remains difficult, due to damaged bridges and demining activities.”

During their visit, the agency’s experts will work to “reform the remote monitoring systems, which stopped sending data to the headquarters” of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna shortly after the start of the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Grossi had gone to Ukraine at the end of March to lay the groundwork for an agreement that would include technical assistance. At the time, he visited the Yuzhno-Ukrainsk South Station before meeting with senior Russian officials in Kaliningrad.

Grossi had warned that “the military conflict poses an unprecedented danger to power plants and other sites in the country.”