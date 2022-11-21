The director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) denounced, this Sunday (20), “deliberate and selective” attacks against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and called for an end to what he called the “madness”, of which Russia and Ukraine accuse themselves. mutually.

“The news from our team yesterday and this morning is extremely disturbing,” Argentine Rafael Grossi, head of the UN regulatory agency, said in a statement.

“Explosions occurred on the grounds of this large nuclear power plant, which is completely unacceptable,” he insisted. “Whoever is behind this must stop immediately,” he added.

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe, controlled for months by Russia, suffered a dozen explosions in the night of Saturday to Sunday, some of them seen by the specialists of the IAEA present in the place.

Speaking to French broadcaster BFMTV, Grossi was clear: “The people who do this know where they are attacking. Are [ataques] absolutely deliberate and selective.”

The Argentine diplomat also expressed indignation at the fact that some “consider that a nuclear power plant is a legitimate military target” and urged those responsible to “put an end to this madness”.

– Exchange of accusations –

The IAEA did not attribute responsibility to either party, who accused each other of bombing the nuclear power plant.

The Russian Ministry of Defense denounced that “the Kiev regime does not cease its provocations to create the threat of a catastrophe at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant”.

According to a note from the Russian government, the Ukrainian army fired between Saturday and Sunday more than 20 “high caliber howitzers” against the central.

Despite the bombings, “radiation levels around the perimeter of the plant are within the norm,” said the Russian Ministry of Defense.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian nuclear agency accused Russia of bombing the area of ​​the plant and of “organizing, once again, nuclear blackmail”.

“On the morning of November 20, 2022, after many Russian bombings, at least 12 shots were detected on the perimeter of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” said the nuclear agency Enerhoatom.

– Summary executions? 🇧🇷

On another front, the Ukrainian parliament has responded to recent accusations by Moscow about alleged executions of Russian prisoners of war based on videos broadcast on social media.

In the recording, which could not be independently verified by the AFP, apparently surrendered Russian soldiers were forced to lie down and then shots were heard.

Other images also circulated with dozens of bodies and a huge bloodstain.

Ukraine’s parliamentary commissioner for human rights, Dmytro Lubinets, said the “video clips” showed soldiers who “turned to surrender” to attack Kiev’s forces.

“Returning fire is not a war crime. On the contrary, those who use international protection to kill must be punished,” she said.

The UN warned this week that many soldiers captured by both sides were being tortured and said it had received “credible allegations” of summary executions of Russian prisoners of war.

– Kherson at the front –

On the war front in the south of the country, the city of Kherson, recently liberated by Ukraine, was now facing artillery attacks that forced some residents to leave.

“After yesterday’s bombing, my wife said, ‘Let’s not take any more chances and let’s go,’” explained Yuri Mosolov, whose home is close to an industrial area hit by shells.

The Ukrainian counter-offensive pushed the Russians across the Dnieper River, which runs alongside the city, but the battle was not over.

“The artillery duels continue […] Kherson is now the front line,” said Dmytro Plenchuk, Ukraine’s military spokesman in the region.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky also reported in his daily speech about nearly 400 Russian attacks on the east of the country on Sunday, with especially intense battles in Donetsk province.