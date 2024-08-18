Russia’s Permanent Representative Ulyanov: IAEA Head to Visit Kursk NPP Quite Soon

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced the readiness of the head of the organization, Rafael Grossi, to visit the Kursk NPP. This was reported on its Telegram channel reported Permanent Representative of Russia to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov.

“IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi responded without delay to the Russian invitation to visit the Kursk NPP, the safety of which is under threat as a result of the reckless and provocative actions of the Ukrainian side,” Ulyanov wrote.

He also noted that the agency confirmed Grossi’s readiness to visit the Kursk NPP to assess the situation. According to the Russian permanent representative, the IAEA chief may visit the nuclear power plant “quite soon.”

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, announced that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were preparing to attack the Kursk NPP. She called on the UN and the IAEA to condemn the provocations being prepared.