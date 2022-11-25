The IAEA announced the completion of the mission for modernization and safety at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said that the organization had completed a week-long mission at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). Information is provided on site agencies.

It is indicated that nuclear safety experts, among other things, monitored the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, created after the disaster in 1986. According to the IAEA, the completed mission “will help pave the way for the modernization and improvement of the station’s nuclear safety systems.”

The experts also received data on the needs of nuclear power plants in ensuring physical safety and provided recommendations on radiation monitoring, the agency added.

Earlier, Grossi and the head of Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, held talks in Istanbul on the creation of a protective zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.