The IAEA said the agency is aware of the enrichment of Iranian uranium up to 84%

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) commented on reports of the discovery of uranium enriched up to 84 percent. This is stated in the message of the agency in Twitter.

“The IAEA is aware of recent media reports of levels of uranium enrichment in Iran,” the agency said.

According to Director General Rafael Grossi, the IAEA is discussing with Iran the results of the agency’s recent monitoring activities and will inform the IAEA Board of Governors if necessary, the agency said.

On February 19, Bloomberg reported the discovery of 84% enriched uranium in Iran. It is noted that 84% uranium is just below the level required to create a nuclear weapon.