Grossi announced plans to visit Kursk NPP next week

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi spoke about plans to visit the Kursk NPP next week. He said this in an interview with the newspaper Financial Times.

“Grossi said he would visit the Kursk nuclear power plant next week to talk to its management and determine whether there had been any attacks against it,” the publication reported.

Grossi said he wanted to assess the state of the external power supply and access routes to the plant, citing Ukraine’s recent destruction of bridges across the Seim River. The IAEA chief also noted that the plant was “technically within artillery range” from Ukrainian positions.

On August 18, the International Atomic Energy Agency announced the readiness of the head of the organization, Rafael Grossi, to visit the Kursk NPP. As specified, Grossi immediately responded to Russia’s invitation to visit the plant, “the security of which is under threat as a result of the reckless and provocative actions of the Ukrainian side.”

In turn, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have begun preparations for an attack on the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, which could lead to a large-scale man-made disaster in Europe.