IAEA Director Grossi Calls for Security of Kursk NPP Nuclear Facilities

The Director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi called for the nuclear facilities of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to be secured. His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

“The safety and security of nuclear facilities must not be compromised under any circumstances,” the head of the organization said.

Grossi stressed that he plans to “see the situation with his own eyes and discuss possible further actions to assess nuclear safety and protect the Kursk NPP.”

Earlier it was reported that Grossi would visit the Kursk NPP on August 27 due to the “serious situation” at the facility. The IAEA indicated that the purpose of his visit was to form his own independent point of view on the situation around the NPP.