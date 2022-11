How did you feel about this article?

IAEA inspectors on another visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, on September 2, 2022. 🇧🇷 Photo: D. Candano Laris/Aiea/EFE/EPA

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is carrying out this Monday (21) an assessment of the situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, in Ukraine, during the day, as announced by the director general of the agency, Rafael Grossi.

The IAEA leader also called on troops to “end this madness” after a series of shootings that he considered “deliberate and targeted”. Russia and Ukraine accused each other again on Sunday (20) of having bombed the plant, located in southern Ukraine and occupied by the Russian army.

“There was damage in some pretty tricky places,” Grossi said in an interview with French broadcaster BFM-TV. “The people who do this know where they are hitting. It’s absolutely deliberate, directed.”

For the Russian Ministry of Defense, “the Kiev regime does not stop making provocations to create the threat of a disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant”.

“On Saturday and Sunday, Ukrainian forces fired around 20 large-caliber projectiles at the power plant,” he said in a statement. The document also mentions that energy blocks number 4 and 5 were hit, in addition to the roof of a “special building”. That building houses a nuclear fuel depot, according to an official from the Russian nuclear electricity producer Rosenergoatom, quoted by the Russian agency TASS. Despite these bombings, “the level of radiation in the area of ​​the power plant remains within the norm”, added the Ministry of Defense.