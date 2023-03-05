IAEA Director General Grossi: Iran should not explain the reasons for enriching uranium to 60%

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said that Iran is allowed not to give explanations to the organization regarding the reasons for enriching uranium to 60 percent. However, he stressed that at the same time, the IAEA should be allowed to carry out checks at Iranian nuclear facilities, reports TASS.

“They don’t have to explain to me why they need enrichment up to 60 percent,” Grossi said.

He added that, despite this, the organization should be given the opportunity to check the activities of nuclear facilities in order to make sure that the actual level of uranium enrichment corresponds to that claimed by Tehran.

Earlier it became known that Iran at a high level guaranteed its readiness to cooperate with the IAEA on the remaining problems of the country’s nuclear program. The Islamic Republic agreed to allow the agency’s specialists to conduct inspections at their facilities, as well as conduct regular monitoring.