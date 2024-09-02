Ciudad Juarez.- A student from the Institute of Architecture, Design and Art (IADA) was run over this day while crossing Del Charro Avenue to enter the campus, shortly before in-person classes were suspended due to rain. Agents from the Road Safety Coordination assigned to the University District attended to the university student, who identified herself as Regina AS, at the intersection with Melquiades Alanís Street. Although the cause remains to be determined, the corporation detailed that a 1991 Nissan Stanza vehicle was traveling on Del Charro from north to south when, meters before reaching Melquiades Alanís, it hit the pedestrian with the front of the vehicle. It was established that the UACJ student ran between the cars when she was hit. The driver Felipe L. stayed to attend to the affected woman, who was examined by the U-15 ambulance of the Rescue Department.