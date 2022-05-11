“Bladder cancer is the most frequent form of urothelial cancer, that is the tumor of urinary tract origin. We know that in Italy the latest data tell us that 25 thousand new people every year fall ill with this type of tumor which affects more frequently men compared to women. It is a cancer closely linked to lifestyle habits, especially cigarette smoking and in the vast majority of cases it is diagnosed in a localized form and therefore treatable through a minimally invasive surgical approach. However, there is a percentage of cases around 10-15% in which the tumor already begins in an advanced stage or with the presence of metastases, which instead requires a chemotherapy-type medical approach or through the use of new drugs “. So at Adnkronos Salute Roberto Iacovelli, medical director of the Uoc Medical Oncology Foundation of the Agostino Gemelli Irccs University Hospital in Rome, today during the presentation to the press of the drug avelumab, the result of the Merck-Pfizer alliance.

The therapy is already available in Italy after Aifa’s approval of the reimbursement of the drug for the first-line maintenance treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer without progression after platinum-based chemotherapy. The launch of the drug was held on the occasion of ‘Let’s give time to the present, an event promoted in Rome by Merck and Pfizer.

“Among these new drugs – highlights the oncologist – there is immunotherapy which has the function of stimulating the body’s immune response, of fighting against the tumor itself. One of the most important innovations is that a drug has been authorized, a immunotherapy monoclonal antibody, which stimulates this immune response: this drug is avelumab used as a form of innovative maintenance strategy immediately after chemotherapy. inserts this new drug for the maintenance of the response. The results have been brilliant because there has been an improvement in the control of the oncological pathology, but above all in the survival of the patients “.