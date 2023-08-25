The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) granted this Thursday precautionary measures to the president-elect of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo de León, and the vice president elect, Karin Herrera.

The Washington-based IACHR asked the State of Guatemala in a resolution to take the “necessary measures to protect the rights to life and personal integrity” of politicians, according to a resolution published this Thursday.

In the document, the IACHR indicated that fwas informed that Arévalo was subjected to “surveillance, surveillance, smear campaigns and death threats”” that have increased “after the second round of elections on June 25, 2023”.

Among these complaints is the existence of two possible plans to attempt against the life of Arévalo.

One of those plans, of which his security team was informed last week, has the “participation of state agents and private individuals,” according to the text of the IACHR resolution.

And a second, of which the Public Ministry (Prosecutor’s Office) itself informed Arévalo this Monday, which they related to alleged “criminal gang structures.”

Bernardo Arévalo is the big surprise of Sunday’s elections.

As the IACHR pointed out, the State of Guatemala has not taken the necessary measures to protect the security of the president-elect, even knowing these threats against him.

The document detailed that the duo that won last Sunday’s elections had to resort to private security to guarantee their protection.

The IACHR further alleged that the State of Guatemala did not inform it of what measures were taken in response to allegations of a plan to attempt the lives of the two politicians from the Seed Movement.

As a consequence, the agency formally requested Guatemala to report “on the actions taken in order to investigate the alleged facts.”

Bernardo Arévalo, president-elect of Guatemala.

The precautionary measures were announced on the same day that the Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office asked Congress to suspend the Movimiento Semilla party, to which Arevalo belongs.

Currently, the political group of the president-elect has five deputies, including Arévalo de León.

In the recent elections on June 25, it obtained 23 seats out of the 160 that make up Congress for the period 2024-2028, thus becoming the third political force in the country.

Since last July 12, the Public Ministry, whose leadership is sanctioned by the United States, has tried to stop the candidacy of Arévalo de León y Semilla, due to an alleged case of false signatures in 2018 when founding the party.

The Guatemalan electoral process, which began in January and ended last Sunday, has been the most controversial in the history of the Central American country since the implantation of democracy in 1996.

EFE