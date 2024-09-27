The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) presented this Thursday (26) a complaint against the State of Venezuela to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (CorteIDH) for the violent repression of Chavista forces, still under the Hugo Chávez regime, against demonstration of opponents that took place on April 11, 2002.

On that occasion, seven people were killed and five were injured due to the disproportionate use of lethal force by Chavismo agents. The IACHR stated that after more than 20 years without justice, the case, which profoundly marked Venezuelan political history, continues without those responsible convicted in the country, which reinforces the complaint about the impunity that persists in Venezuela.

The demonstration on April 11, 2002 took place in a context of strong social mobilization, with a general strike called by the Venezuelan Federation of Chambers of Commerce (Fedecámaras) and the Confederation of Workers of Venezuela (CTV) against the layoffs at PDVSA, the state-owned company of oil, and the abuses of Chávez, who tried to expand his powers in Venezuela. The protests also culminated in the Chavista’s removal from power, something that lasted less than two days, when the Chavista dictator returned to command of Venezuela with the help of supporters and members of the Army.

According to the IACHR, the repression of the demonstration that month was brutal, involving forces from the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), the extinct Metropolitan Police and groups of armed civilians, known as “Bolivarian Circles”.

According to the IACHR report, these State agents acted in a disproportionate and violent manner in several areas of Caracas, such as near the El Silencio metro station, where citizens Jhony Palencia, Juan David Querales and Víctor Emilio Reinoso lost their lives, and in the La Pedrera area, where citizens Jesús Orlando Arellano, Jesús Mohamad Capote, Orlando Rojas and José Antonio Gamallo were killed. Among the injured, the names of Fernando Joel Sánchez Colmenares, José Antonio Dávila Uzcátegui and other protesters who were victims of repression stand out.

The IACHR highlighted that the Venezuelan State did not justify the use of lethal force and, furthermore, failed to carry out an adequate investigation into the events, perpetuating a scenario of impunity. The lack of accountability for the murders and injuries goes against the rights to life and personal integrity guaranteed by the American Convention on Human Rights. “After more than 20 years, the case has not been clarified nor have there been convictions, which highlights impunity and the lack of an effective investigation,” stated the IACHR in its report.

“On April 11, 2002, the Venezuelan Federation of Chambers of Commerce and the Confederation of Venezuelan Workers held a demonstration against the layoffs at the state-owned company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA),” said the IACHR. “During the protest, agents from the National Guard, the Metropolitan Police of Caracas and unidentified people attacked the protesters with tear gas, gunfire and stones. The participation of the “Bolivarian Circles” was also reported to oppose the march. The accusations against the then President [Hugo Chávez]the Minister of Defense and the Attorney General, as well as against the three individuals implicated, were archived or did not progress,” he added.

The IACHR concluded that the Venezuelan regime violated not only the right to life, but also the right to judicial guarantees and the psychological and moral integrity of the victims’ families. This violation would be worsened by a lack of transparency and obstructions throughout the investigative process. The IACHR highlighted that the lack of justice for the victims directly affects their families, who received no emotional or material reparation after the tragedy.

As part of the suggested reparation measures, the IACHR recommended that the Venezuelan State provide compensation to the victims, both materially and immaterially. The Commission also called for a swift and effective criminal investigation to clarify the facts, identify those responsible and apply the appropriate sanctions. Other recommendations include limiting the use of the Armed Forces in situations of public order, except in exceptional cases, and strengthening the country’s judicial authorities, especially in the Criminal Judicial Circuit of the State of Aragua. The IACHR also highlighted the need to ensure that any restriction on the right to public assembly is compatible with the principles of the American Convention.

The decision was welcomed by human rights organizations operating in Venezuela, such as the NGO Foro Penal. According to information from the Efecto Cocuyo website, Alfredo Romero, the organization’s director-president, celebrated the progress of the case and recalled the importance of the 2002 episode for the beginning of the activities of the Foro Penal, which has since defended victims of human rights violations in the country .

“After 22 years, the case of April 11, 2002 finally reaches the IDH Court. These were our first steps as human rights defenders, in a work of constancy and commitment. This is an important milestone in the struggle of victims who do not surrender” , stated Romero on his social networks.