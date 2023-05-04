The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) denounced this Wednesday the eventual execution and massacre of protesters during the repression of the protests against the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, who they left 50 dead between last December and February.

(Also: They search Jair Bolsonaro’s house of course false covid vaccine certificate)

The OAS organization presented a report after the visit of a representation to the South American country at the beginning of the year, in which points to State agents for their alleged responsibility in “multiple” deaths of civilians and asks the Peruvian justice system to “investigate, prosecute and punish” those responsible.

The response of the security forces “was not uniform throughout the territory and there were serious episodes of excessive use of force in specific cases,” said the IACHR.

In this sense, he detailed what happened in the city of Ayacucho (south), where Ten protesters died eight of them during the attempt to take over the local airport on December 15.

(Also: What is known about a minor who killed nine people in a school in Belgrade)

Anti-government demonstration in Lima, Peru.

“As they are multiple deprivations of the right to life, given the circumstances of manner, time and place, (the deaths) could be classified as a massacree,” the Commission said.

According to the IACHR, “Being perpetrated by state agents, the deaths could constitute extrajudicial executions“. The victims received “impacts from firearms, including pellets, in the upper part of the body.”

(We recommend: What will happen to the world if the United States defaults for the first time?)

Several of the wounded and dead as a result of the clashes have gunshot wounds.

People outside the demonstrations that broke out on December 7, following the removal of leftist President Pedro Castillo (July 2021-December 2022) for his failed attempt to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.

(You can read: French Constitutional rejects referendum on pension reform)

Boluarte, until then its vice president, assumed power in the midst of the marches of supporters of Castillo that demanded his resignation and early elections.

Castillo, 53, is serving pretrial detention in Lima, waiting for the court to decide his eventual summons to trial.

In January, the Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation into the management of President Boluarte, 60, and other senior officials for the alleged crimes of “genocide, qualified homicide, and serious injuries.”

However, the president has immunity until the end of his term, in July 2026.

AFP