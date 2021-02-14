In January 2021, a digital news channel was closed, a web portal hacked and several media outlets have been accused of serving for foreign interference for receiving international cooperation. Various international organizations have requested that the attacks on freedom of expression in the South American country cease.

On January 8, the private digital news channel VPI ceased its operations in Venezuela after the authorities confiscated its equipment and closed the studies. This action left 45 people unemployed, including the journalist Antonieta de La Rocca, who refuses to stop doing journalism in that country.

“Not being able to talk about what is happening in Venezuela is very complex, because I did not want to stop doing journalism. I felt that I could still continue reporting on VPI TV. They basically took away my job, they forbade me to continue practicing my profession, which is what I love and like, and they left me in the air. Me and all my co-workers ”, he emphasized.

La Rocca lived through the moment when government officials entered the channel’s headquarters and seized transmission equipment and other work implements. In his opinion, it is increasingly difficult to practice journalism in the country. “The worst thing that can happen to a journalist is that they shut him up, that they put a bullet in his mouth, that they take away his microphone, that they put two casts on each hand and that they prevented him from writing and that is what is happening in Venezuela and not right now, it dates back more than 20 years, ”he said.

Officials label journalists as ‘infomercenaries’

Another means of communication such as the Efecto Cocuyo web portal has also been a target of attack. The Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, pointed it out to serve as foreign “interference” for receiving international cooperation. The president maintains that this was to act against the Venezuelan State. Luz Mely Reyes, the director of the portal, insists that it is an authoritarian vision to prevent citizens from becoming informed.

“In addition to a defamation, it is a distortion because they are not questioning external financing, but they are also suggesting that this financing is to attack the Government. I believe that one of the hypotheses is to reduce every day more and more the possibilities of access to information for citizens ”, he said.

Likewise, the director of Efecto Cocuyo said that its sources of financing come from organizations that work for freedom of expression to private donors and some income from advertising.

“The objective of this is to prevent civil society organizations, not only the media, from having access to international cooperation programs that, in the case of Venezuela, have to do with strengthening the capacities of journalists to be able to do the job better, ”he added.

According to Reyes, Efecto Cocuyo was born six years ago as a trench for various media and journalists who moved to the digital space, at a time when the laws censored the radioelectric media. And now they are also attacked.

As they have not been able and will not be able to with this People, they leave the task to the infomercenaries, to the palangristas, to the free press to try to manipulate, to invent stories or repeat those that come from other countries. Here is an informed People. We will win!! – Diosdado Cabello R (@dcabellor) March 23, 2020

“These attacks range from attacks on reputation to blockades of CANTV, the telecommunications operator. There have even been forced disappearances of journalists, arbitrary arrests, attacks on social networks by government officials, who accuse journalists and the media of ‘infomercenaries’, as was our case, “he said.

While they closed media and stigmatized others, the digital newspaper TalCual also suffered a cyber assault. Its director Xabier Coscojuela indicated “that spaces are closing more and more and it is becoming more restrictive and more complicated to report in Venezuela, without consequences, either for the media or for the journalist.”

Coscojuela also commented that all these actions try to silence those who are critical and that if they are silenced, the future for journalism in Venezuela does not look promising.

He assures that the media future “is quite complicated” to the point that they believe that independent journalism will disappear in Venezuela. “You see it already in the public media and in official media that were bought by government people where there is a single message, a single version of events, a single perspective of what is happening in the country and what can happen ”, he accused.

📣NOTE: the @CIDH Y @RELE_CIDH condemn the attacks against human rights defenders and journalists, and warn of the vertiginous closure of democratic spaces in #Venezuela🇻🇪 👇🏽https://t.co/PmqPuT8LQi – Office of the Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression (IACHR) (@RELE_CIDH) February 5, 2021

After the recent attacks on some Venezuelan media, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and its Office of the Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression recently issued a statement in which they urged the Venezuelan authorities to promote “an environment free from hostilities and respect for freedoms”From journalists. That same suggestion has been made to the Government of Nicolás Maduro on other occasions without obtaining results.