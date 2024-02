Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado | Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), an autonomous body of the Organization of American States (OAS), expressed this Wednesday (31) its rejection to the political disqualifications imposed by the Venezuelan regime against opposition leaders, including María Corina Machado, who is the presidential candidate chosen in the opposition primaries for the electoral dispute against Chavismo that should take place this year.

According to the IACHR, these measures violate the political rights to choose and be chosen and are “characteristic actions of authoritarian regimes”. The commission urged the Venezuelan State to “adopt measures to rebuild democracy and guarantee political participation in all sectors”.

Last Friday (26), the Supreme Court of Venezuela ratified Machado's political disqualification for 15 years, preventing her from running in the next elections. The Supreme Court, which is linked to Chavismo, also maintained the ban on Henrique Capriles, another opposition leader.

For the IACHR, these decisions contribute to an “environment of persecution that discourages citizen participation in matters of public interest”. The commission denounced that the Venezuelan judicial system “does not offer guarantees of independence and impartiality” and that it has played “a significant role in the repression of opponents” of the Caracas regime. Furthermore, he stated that the possibility of holding “free, fair and competitive” presidential elections in the country is currently null and void.

The IACHR called for an end to political disqualifications in Venezuela and an end to any act aimed at discouraging citizen participation in matters of public interest. He also called for measures to be urgently adopted to reestablish the separation and independence of the judicial system and other public powers in the South American country.

“Only in this way will it be possible to rebuild democracy and trust in public institutions”, says the commission. (With EFE Agency)