Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/20/2023 – 17:48

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (CIDH) condemned the murder of quilombola leader and mother of saint Maria Bernadette Pacific, Mother Bernadette, occurred last day 17, at Quilombo Pitanga dos Palmares, in the municipality of Simões Filho (BA). For the entity, the State must investigate what happened “immediately and diligently, with an ethnic-racial and gender perspective”.

“CIDH urges the State to sanction those materially and intellectually responsible and consider the role that ialorixá Bernadette played as a defender of the rights of people of African descent as the motive for the murder,” says the entity, in a publication on social networks, this Saturday (19).

Related news:

Mãe Bernadete was a member of the National Coordination of Quilombos Articulation (CONAQ) and former secretary for the Promotion of Racial Equality of Simões Filho. She went shot dead in his house and religious yard, while watching television with two grandchildren and two other children.

Threats

The leader has always denounced the violence faced by quilombola communities and had already been reporting for some time, to various government bodies, that it was threatened with death. Mother Bernadette had been in the program to protect human rights defenders since 2017, when her son, Binho do Quilombo, was also shot dead.

In an interview with Brazil Agency, Bahia’s Secretary of Justice and Human Rights, Felipe Freitas, said that the Civil Police works with different lines of investigation and that Mother Bernadette’s actions contradicted several economic powers. The Federal Police also opened an inquiry to investigate the case.

“It is not possible to say which interest Mother Bernadette had thwarted, since she was a person who, in her position of defending her community, could be bothering many people and groups. Since organizations such as groups linked to drug trafficking were certainly uncomfortable with the leadership of Mother Bernadette, economic groups that were interested in the exploitation of the territory, those responsible for the death of her son may also be very uncomfortable with her militancy”, he said. Felipe Freitas.

The United Nations (UN) also condemned the murder of quilombola leader.