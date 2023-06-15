In July 2012, two Cuban political opponents and human rights defenders, Oswaldo Payá and Harold Cepero, died in a car accident in the southern province of Granma. They were traveling with two foreign activists, Ángel Carromero from Spain and Jens Aron Modig from Sweden, who both survived the crash.

The official version of the Cuban authorities released at the time was that Carromero, who was driving the car, “lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree”. Because of this accusation, the Spaniard was later sentenced to four years in prison for manslaughter, but was allowed to return to Spain to serve his sentence under an agreement with Havana.

However, Payá’s family and their supporters have always rejected the Cuban communist regime’s conclusion on the case and have claimed that the car of the two dissidents had been intentionally hit by another vehicle, which was being driven by state security agents. They denounced that the island’s regime had covered up information related to the case and demanded a new independent and impartial investigation into the circumstances of the deaths, which did not happen.

Now, after more than a decade of waiting, the search for justice for family members and supporters has received a significant boost from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), an autonomous body of the Organization of American States (OAS) that monitors and promotes human rights. in the Americas.

On Monday (12), the IACHR issued a report on the case, concluding that the Cuban regime, now led by Miguel Díaz-Canel, but which at the time of the accident was commanded by Raúl Castro, Fidel Castro’s brother, was the guilty of the deaths of Payá and Cepero, in addition to being responsible for violating the right to life, liberty, security and integrity of the two human rights defenders, as well as their rights to freedom of expression, association and assembly. The report also found that Cuba failed to guarantee the right to judicial guarantees and judicial protection to the two dissidents.

The report was based on a petition filed on behalf of Payá’s family members by the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Human Rights in 2013. Since then, the IACHR has carried out an extensive analysis of the available evidence, which included testimonies, documents, videos, photographs and expert opinions. The commission also considered the context of repression and harassment against political opponents and human rights defenders in Cuba.

The IACHR pointed out that the Cuban regime caused the car accident involving the opponents and found that there is “serious and sufficient evidence to conclude that state agents participated in the death of Mr. Payá and Mr. Cepero.” In addition, the entity pointed out several inconsistencies and irregularities in the official investigation: the lack of an autopsy on the bodies of Payá and Cepero; the absence of a proper inspection of the accident site; the manipulation and destruction of evidence; denial of access to information and participation to family members; the coercion and intimidation of witnesses; the fabrication of false statements and the violation of Carromero’s due process rights.

According to the report, Ángel Carromero “was illegally and arbitrarily arrested and was coerced by the authorities into admitting his guilt. He still suffered torture and mistreatment, such as aggression, lack of air, light and adequate food.” For this reason, the IACHR concluded that “the State [cubano] violated Mr. Carromero’s right to personal integrity”.

Ángel Carromero stated that, on the day of the accident, official Cuban State vehicles followed the car where he and the activists were and that on a certain stretch of road, the vehicle was hit from behind by Cuban official cars. Carromero recalled that at that moment, regime authorities detained, drugged and threatened him, forcing him to publicly confirm the official narrative that he “had lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree”.

Carromero, who currently lives in Spain, told Agence EFE via telephone that his trial in Cuba was “a theater” and that he feels “relieved” because, after ten years, “the truth has triumphed over lies” and he has been confirmed that there were “two homicides” by the island’s communist regime.

The IACHR also noted that Payá and Cepero had been the target of several other acts of violence, harassment, threats and assassination attempts prior to the fatal accident. The report further highlighted that Payá was one of the most prominent leaders of the peaceful opposition movement in Cuba and had received international recognition for his work in promoting democracy and human rights in the country.

Oswaldo Payá was the founder of the Christian Liberation Movement (MCL), a political organization that advocated for peaceful change in Cuba through dialogue and civic participation. He was also the main promoter of the Varela Project, a citizen initiative that collected more than 25,000 signatures in 2002 to demand a referendum on constitutional reforms on the island.

Harold Cepero was an activist who joined the MCL in 2007 and became one of its national coordinators. He was also involved in other projects such as the Heredia Project, which aimed to empower young Cubans through education and culture.

Reactions to the conclusion of the report

The IACHR report was welcomed by Payá’s family and supporters as a historic victory for truth and justice. Payá’s daughter, Rosa María Payá, founder of the Cuba Decide movement, stated that “this is not just a victory for our families, but for all the victims of the dictatorship and for all Cubans who continue to fight for democracy and freedom.” .

“Today’s decision [segunda-feira, 12]

confirms to the world what we have always known – that my father, Oswaldo Payá, and Harold Cepero were executed by State agents on orders from the Castros. We are now one step closer to justice, holding the Cuban regime accountable for its atrocious acts,” he concluded.

Rosa María had already appealed to the international community in 2021 to support her demand for an end to impunity and for the true culprits to be held accountable for the accident that took her father’s life. She called, in an appeal to the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, for OAS member states to adopt sanctions against Cuba for its continued violations of human rights and to pressure Havana to comply with its obligations under international law.

The Robert F. Kennedy Center for Human Rights also expressed its satisfaction with the release of the report. “Today is an extraordinary day that has been in the making for over ten years,” said Kerry Kennedy, president of the institution.

“It has been an honor to represent the Payá and Cepero families in their quest for justice and accountability, and I sincerely hope that this long-awaited verdict will bring them some degree of peace and healing.”

Members of the US Senate also expressed their support for the IACHR’s decision.

“Thanks to today’s decision by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, the Cuban regime has been unequivocally exposed for what it really is: a murderous dictatorship. After a decade of fueling the Cuban regime’s distortions and lies, the world finally knows that Oswaldo Payá and Harold Cepero were murdered by regime officials for their pro-democracy work. It is up to the United States and the international community to unite behind the decision of the IACHR and demand not only justice and responsibility for the murders of Payá and Cepero, but an end to the atrocities against the human rights of the Cuban people,” said the Democratic Party senator. Robert Menendez.

Republican Party senator Ted Cruz added that the IACHR’s conclusion highlights “further the responsibility of the Cuban regime for the deaths of Oswaldo Payá and Harold Cepero”. price for standing up to the corrupt Castro regime. Communism is an evil ideology and this discovery is a reminder that the crimes of communist regimes will never be forgotten,” he added.

For Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, “we finally have a clear verdict on what has been suspected all along”.

“After years of petty and cowardly harassment of Cuban patriot and democracy activist Owaldo Payá, the responsibility for his tragic death and that of his colleague Harold Cepero rests with the Cuban dictatorship,” Durbin said.

“The responsibility for Payá’s death also speaks to the many Cubans who have been and continue to be arrested, harassed or tortured for simply demanding a semblance of political or economic freedom. It is past time for the Cuban government to honor Payá’s dream of a more open society and stop blaming the human suffering of the Cuban people on anyone but their own cruel ineptitude, mismanagement and self-enrichment,” he concluded.

In 2021, the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Human Rights had asked the IACHR to follow up on the implementation of its recommendations for the case, which included conducting a new full and impartial investigation into the deaths of Payá and Cepero in order to be able to prosecute and punish the real perpetrators, as well as getting the Cuban regime to provide adequate reparations to the victims’ next of kin.

In addition, among the recommendations, there was also the need to make the Cuban authorities adopt effective measures to protect and guarantee the rights of political opponents and defenders of human rights in Cuba; permission for civil society to participate in the country’s political and social life; and the ratification and implementation of the American Convention on Human Rights and other regional and international human rights instruments in Cuba.

Future Implications

The IACHR report is a document that sheds light on one of the most controversial and emblematic cases of human rights violations in Cuba. It is also seen by supporters as a powerful tribute to the legacy of Payá and Cepero, who dedicated their lives to fighting for the freedom and dignity of their fellow Cubans.

Despite not having binding legal force, it does carry significant moral and political weight that could put the Cuban regime under more pressure from the international community to respect and protect human rights on the island, especially at the current moment, where the country faces a severe economic crisis that is generating shortages and causing massive social unrest and unprecedented protests across the country.

Furthermore, the report could also have a direct impact on relations between Cuba and the OAS, which have been tense for decades. Cuba was suspended from the OAS in 1962 after the Cuban Revolution, but was readmitted in 2009. However, the island has refused to return to the organization, claiming that it is “dominated by the United States” and does not represent its interests.

The report can also serve as a basis for greater cooperation and support for human rights defenders in Cuba, as well as for greater monitoring and accountability for human rights violations that are often carried out by the Cuban regime and denounced by people fleeing the country or by political opponents.