The coach, this year at Parma in Serie B, trained them both: “Paulo will have to go to a top club that will allow him to win. Dusan must be calm: next year he will be decisive in Juve ”

Francesco Calvi

The empty stadium, Dybala and Vlahovic still there. Sitting on the lawn, enjoying the silence, perhaps thinking about what they were… and what they could have been. In a short time, a great understanding was born between the boys and Dusan’s exultation with the Dybala-mask is worth a thousand words. The images of the post-match against Lazio have remained engraved in the hearts of Juventus. And, in the same way, in that of Beppe Iachini: “It’s a shame because, in recent months, they have shown that they are happy”. The coach from the Marches has just returned from his adventure on the Parma bench: in Serie B he failed to achieve promotion, but he gave confidence to many young people – Turk, Del Prato and Bernabè above all – just as he had done in the past ( also) with Juventus forwards. He met Dybala in 2013 in Palermo, putting him at the center of the rosanero project, only to repeat himself last year with Vlahovic in Florence. “I worked there when they were kids, today they are both starters with Allegri. I would have liked to see them there again, but that’s how football is: sometimes, you need to take a step forward ”. Paulo will do it, choosing a new team. The bianconeri will try, putting Dusan at the center of their project. See also The paradox of the most anticipated, Dybala and Chiesa: without them Juve flies. And with them?

Are you still in contact with your “wards”? Do you happen to hear them every now and then?

“Yes, it doesn’t just happen with me but also with the members of my staff. We met Dybala on the pitch, but sometimes we also talked via text message. Throughout my career, I have built a good relationship with the boys. It’s nice to see them grow and improve over time “.

What advice did you always give to Dusan and Paulo in training?

“What I give to all my forwards, especially the younger ones: not just throwing the ball, but moving with the aim of kicking on goal. Each role has its own individual tactic: if the center forward learns to do certain things, in the end the whole team benefits. The way in which you unmark or stop a ball can make a difference, if it is functional to the next step “.

Did you expect the break between Dybala and Juventus?

“These things happen in football, Juve know it well. Years ago, the bianconeri built a winning team by buying champions on a free transfer. There is nothing different than what happened with Paulo, who will now find a new accommodation. What matters to him is that in Turin he managed to leave an excellent memory, making everyone appreciate his gifts: the greeting reserved for him by the Stadium is proof of this “. See also F1 | Red Bull: the extreme pursuit of efficiency

Could Joya’s intermittent performances have affected her farewell?

“I believe that Paulo has always given his contribution, except for the periods in which he did not take the field due to some injuries. When he plays in a club like Juventus, the competitors for a starting shirt are many and strong. In addition, the team plays fifty games a year: it is difficult to make a difference every week… ”.

Paulo could move to Milan, to relaunch himself with the Inter shirt. Would that be the right choice?

“I don’t know where he will go, but the most important thing is that he binds himself to a team that allows him to win and express himself at the top. At his age, the economic aspect should not be a priority: Dybala deserves to reach great goals and, for this reason, he must marry a club with a convincing project from a technical point of view “.

Could Vlahovic have done something more in the first six months in Turin?

“He scored a few goals, but we mustn’t forget that he is a very young boy, his first experience in a big league. I advise Dusan to stay calm, because I know how ambitious he is and how he tries to improve himself day after day. These six months have served him to settle in, to get to know the club, his team-mates and the new coach. Already next year, Vlahovic will be decisive for Juventus “. See also Bayern vs Villarreal: schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico and South America and possible alignments

Could the Serbian become the best in his role in the future?

“He can become a top player and win a lot, but we don’t find out today. Already at 18, he distinguished himself from others for his hunger for goals and personality. He works hard every day, to always take a step towards the final goal. For all athletes, finding the right mental setting is essential: Vlahovic starts with an advantage, because he understood very quickly how to behave ”.

Among the many young players she launched, the name of Icardi stands out, fresh from a season with just 5 goals at PSG. Would you like to see him again in Serie A?

“Yes, because Mauro has crazy skills and manages to score with great simplicity. I noticed it at the time of Sampdoria, in 2012, in a friendly against Primavera. A few days later, I asked him to join the first team and in a short time it became essential. He has made an important journey and now plays in one of the best European clubs, which however boasts an attack with many champions. It is natural that he finds little space, it would be nice to see him on the pitch more often ”.