fOn average, rough earn less than men – and according to a new study by the Nuremberg Institute for Labor Market and Occupational Research (IAB), this is not only due to the fact that they work more often in poorly paid professions and industries. Application behavior is therefore also a key factor: if you compare candidates who are looking for a job in the same industry, the same profession and companies of a similar size, women apply less often than men to companies with higher wages and more often to companies with lower wages.

According to the study, the application rate for women in high-wage companies is 25 percentage points lower than for men. According to the IAB researchers Benjamin Lochner and Christian Merkl, this pattern can explain a good half of the so-called adjusted earnings gap, which takes into account differences in career choices or qualifications, for example. They put the adjusted earnings gap at 14 to 15 percent based on the IAB job survey from 2010 to 2016 and administrative individual data of newly hired people. Taking application behavior into account, it drops to around 7 percent. The values ​​​​are higher than the latest data from the Federal Statistical Office, which had determined an adjusted wage gap of 7 percent for 2022.

The main reason for the different application behavior is given by the scientists as higher flexibility requirements by employers for well-paid positions. These are often unattractive to women, probably also because they still do the larger share of care work today. For example, if a lot of mobility is expected for a job, i.e. frequent business trips or changing places of work, the proportion of male applicants is 65 percent.

Lochner and Merkl cannot distinguish between women with and women without children in the pool of applications. However, they show that women with children show a higher loss of earnings compared to men than women without children. Her conclusion: the state should improve the conditions for mothers’ flexibility by providing more childcare options. In addition, companies should reconsider what form of flexibility is actually necessary. Finally, the division of childcare within the family plays an important role.