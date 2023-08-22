Branded news BYD at the next and imminent IAA in Munich, scheduled from 5 to 10 September. In addition to the zero-emission vehicle range, the German show will be an opportunity to introduce the European public to the luxury sub-brand “Denza” through the exhibition of the new D9 model.

SEAL extension

The two models are at the forefront of the stand SEAL and SEAL U. Thanks to the dynamic lines that immediately give a sporty look at first glance and to the many details that reflect the Ocean X stylistic language, SEAL has earned the prestigious iF Design Award. Featuring BYD’s latest CTB (Cell-to-Body) technology that integrates the bodywork and Blade battery to achieve superior levels of structural strength, the SEAL also benefits from the latest iTAC (Intelligent Torque Adaption Control) for advanced torque performance. stability and security. With the 82.5 kWh Blade Batteries and a range of 570/520 km (combined WLTP), the car is also capable of tackling an average long journey. Two trim levels: Rear-wheel drive (RWD) design with 230 kW of power, and Excellence all-wheel drive (AWD) with an impressive 390 kW of power.

SEAL U

TO SEAL joins SEAL U, where U stands for Utility, the latest 100% electric SUV from the Chinese manufacturer in the D-segment, available in two trim levels. The Comfort version offers a 71.8 kW Blade battery with a range of 420 km, while the Design version mounts an 87 kWh Blade battery and offers a reassuring range of 500 km (WLTP). The SEAL U will be launched on the European market in first quarter of 2024.

DENCE D9

Instead, the result of a joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz, DENZA will instead present on the catwalk of the IAA in Munich the Q9vehicle for transporting people and equipped with 7 seats. “BYD is strongly committed to introducing high-tech and innovative green cars to the European market – explains Michael Shu, General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of BYD Europe and the International Cooperation Division – The IAA in Munich offers us the perfect platform to present our latest models. We are heading to the Munich Auto Show with great enthusiasm, where we will unveil further technological innovations and other products, and continue to build relationships with European partners, for a win-win cooperation”.