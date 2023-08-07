The 2023 edition of the IAA Mobility will take place from 5 to 10 September in Munich. Among the many car manufacturers that will participate in the event, it will not be there VinFast: the Vietnamese company has canceled its presence at the fair, for reasons that have not been specified. What is certain is that the Asian manufacturer will not take advantage of an important showcase for its expansion on the European electric vehicle market.

Constant delays

But one thing must be said, namely that the landing of VinFast in Europe was far from simple, and indeed more and more obstacles have manifested themselves on its way: we recall in fact that the company had initially decided to start deliveries of the VF 8 and VF 9 SUVs in Europe last year, but then it had failed to meet the homologation requirements in a sufficiently rapid timescale; furthermore, last June Le Thi Thu Thuy, number one of the brand, had reported that because of these slowdowns scheduled launches in Germany, France and the Netherlands had been held up.

Focus on the USA

For this reason, the Vietnamese car manufacturer for some time now seems to be shifting its attention towards the US market: only last July 28 was the new factory that the company erected in Chatham County, North Carolina, inaugurated, in which it has invested in this first phase 2 billion dollars.

Who will be in Munich

So no VinFast in Monaco, but there will still be plenty of irons in the fire for enthusiasts. Brand names Germans such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Volkswagen have in fact all confirmed their presence at the event, as well as other non-German car manufacturers will exhibit their models at the fair: the list today it can count on Tesla, BYD, Dongfeng, Hongqi, Leapmotor and Seres, just to name a few. They will also be present key technology companiessuch as Google, Luminar, Qualcomm, Nvidia and Amazon Web Services.