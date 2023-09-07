BYD is undoubtedly one of the protagonists of the IAA Mobility, the Munich Auto Show. The Chinese giant is strengthening its electric offensive in Europe and took advantage of the stage of the German Motor Show to show its full range. In fact, European customers were able to see the BYD Seal and the Seal U, the SUV version of the battery-powered sedan, up close. Alongside these innovations, there is also space for the Dolphin, the Atto 3, the Han and the Tang which had already made their debut in recent months and at the Paris Motor Show in 2022.

BYD news at IAA Mobility

The elegant and sporty BYD Seal has been awarded the prestigious iF Design Award. Dynamic, low-slung lines give it a truly sporty feel, with many refined details that echo BYD’s Ocean X design language. Seal utilizes BYD’s latest CTB (Cell-to-Body) technology that integrates the body and Blade battery to achieve superior levels of structural strength. The Seal also benefits from BYD’s latest iTAC (Intelligent Torque Adaption Control) for enhanced performance in terms of stability and safety. With 82.5 kWh Blade Batteries and a range of 570/520 km (combined WLTP). Two trim levels are available: Rear-wheel drive design (RWD) with 230 kW of power and Excellence all-wheel drive (AWD) with a power of no less than 390 kW.

BYD Seal U in Monaco

The Seal is joined by the ultra-versatile, comfortable, spacious and practical BYD Seal U (U stands for Utility), which makes its first European appearance. Seal U is the Chinese brand’s latest 100%-electric SUV in the D-segment, offering versatility and extraordinary value thanks to an extensive standard specification. It combines elegant aesthetics and intelligent driving experiences, with high levels of safety, comfort and practicality. Like the Seal, the BYD Seal U also uses BYD’s ocean-inspired design language, with attention to detail at every touchpoint. The BYD Seal U can carry 5 passengers with generous cargo capacity, making it a practical and roomy option. Seal U is available in two trim levels. The Comfort version offers a 71.8 kW Blade battery with a range of 420 km, while the Design version mounts an 87 kWh Blade battery and offers a reassuring range of 500 km (WLTP). Thanks to an abundance of intelligent equipment and technologies and a high specification as standard, the Seal U brings extraordinary value to the all-electric SUV segment. The BYD Seal U will be launched on the European market in the first quarter of 2024.

Debut for Denza D9

The IAA in Munich marks another important debut. BYD presents its high-end sub-brand, Denza, to the European public for the first time: a joint venture between the Chinese brand and Mercedes-Benz, which materializes with the preview of the Denza D9, a vehicle for transporting people offers a capacity of 7 seats (2+2+3) without compromises. The Denza D9 offers the European market a sneak peek of the unique Denza brand.