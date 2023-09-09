The future of mobility is electric. And, looking at IAA Mobility 2023, one might also say Asian. Numbers in hand, in fact, approximately 41% of exhibitors present this year at the Munich International Motor Show is based in Asia. And we’re not just talking about electric car manufacturers, like BYD, but also about battery manufacturers and more generally of technologies developed specifically for electric mobility, think of CATL.

Growing phenomenon

As today’s edition of La Stampa underlines, we are not faced with a sudden phenomenon that has taken everyone by surprise: for months already the presence of Asian manufacturers in the major European shows is proving to be growing rapidly, just think of the long list of companies based in China that took part in the Paris Salon of last year.

BYD protagonist

Returning therefore to IAA Mobility 2023, which we remember will close its doors tomorrow, among the leading Asian car manufacturers there is undoubtedly BYD: the Chinese giant is strengthening its electric offensive in Europe and has used the stage of the Bavarian event to showcase its complete range. Visitors to the fair were in fact able to see the BYD Seal and the Seal USUV version of the battery-powered sedan: alongside these new features, there is also space for the Dolphin, the Atto 3, the Han and the Tang, which had already debuted in recent months and at the 2022 Paris Motor Show.