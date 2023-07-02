On May 6, 2004, the last chapter of the legendary series ‘Friends’. Since then, they are about to celebrate 20 years, a time in which the fans of the six iconic protagonists of the plot do not forget them, proof of this is that they have given them continuity and relevance thanks to the Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Through an Artificial Intelligence program, an instagramer (@the_ai_dreams) has created a simulation of What would two children of Rachel Green and Ross Geller look like?. The stellar characters of the series’friends‘, played by actors Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, if they had two children in current times they would look quite charming, charismatic and attractive, according to the AI.

It should be remembered that the characters of Rachel Green and Ross Geller throughout the 10 seasons of the famous American series were friends and were looking for love in other people, until they discovered that what they were looking for was actually in front of them.

From there the plot focused on trying to get them together, as well as the respective stories of Monica Geller (played by Courteney Cox), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow). However, the romance of the characters represented by Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer was central until they finally fathered Emma at the end of season 8.

However, this data was not enough for the fans who, thanks to Artificial Intelligence, have managed to show what a girl and a boy would look like from Rachel Green and Ross Geller’s relationship. In the publication of @the_ai_dreams it can be seen that the daughter of Rachel and Ross would have expressive and clear eyes, beautiful hair and would be quite flirtatious, just like her mother.

IA: This would be the children of Rachel Green and Ross Geller from Friends/ Photo: Instagram @the_ai_dreams

For his part, the youngest son of the couple in the series friends it looks more playful and witty. The little boy combines traits of his supposed mother, such as his eyes, and of his father, the shape of them. It would certainly be quite a nice combination.

So if some followers of the series friends They had doubts about what they would look like today, and according to Artificial Intelligence, the children of Rachel Green and Ross Geller have now been resolved.

