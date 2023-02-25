So far we have seen what Artificial Intelligence (AI) does when it tries to make things more realistic. But sometimes what some expect is to go to the opposite side and that is the case in this story of breaking bad and anime that we share with you.

What happens is that a TikTok user, @cyborgism, posted a video where you can see a selection of images inspired by this television series but with very different aesthetics.

What happens is that the appearance of the characters is reminiscent of the anime of the 80s of the last century. Although some did not like the result, others love it.

Especially since the Japanese animation of that time has many fans. It’s like breaking bad It will take on the classic anime look like the animated movie of Akira (1988), although certain character designs are reminiscent of series from the 90s.

For example, to cowboy bebop, which itself has a very distinctive appearance. The video was well received on this service, to the point of getting more than 65,000 likes.

breaking bad It is a very successful program with the format it currently has, to the point of getting even one or another version adapted to a country or region. But there is no shortage of those who would like to see it in the form of an animated adaptation and with a similar quality.

What AI tool did you use for this Breaking Bad anime?

As shared by @cyborgism, the tool he used to create these anime-like images of breaking bad it was Midjourney.

This Artificial Intelligence tool is only accessible through a Discord bot on its own server, by messaging it directly, or by inviting it to a third-party server.

To generate images like the ones mentioned above, it is necessary to use the /imagine command and type in the resulting prompt.

It is the bot or program that returns an image as a result. The company behind Midjourney is currently working on a web interface to make this process much easier.

But this tool is still targeted by artists because it uses copyrighted image banks without prior authorization. The case is currently pending in the United States court and has attracted attention.

In addition to breaking bad we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.