A series of Shuuko’s illustrations appeared recently and have impressed some people. All because she offers a semi-realistic version of this character. Although he has a lot of anime, he is something more real.

The person who created this design using Stable Diffusion or Midjourney, whose identity we owe them, decided to recreate Komi san’s mom in a bathing suit.

She never appears like this in the anime so it’s artistic license on her part. Shuuko’s figure and complexion as she appears in the series Komi Can’t Communicate It’s similar.

The same can be said of the cut and hairstyle that tends. Her hair color is a bit different.

In the anime of Komi Can’t Communicate Shuuko Komi’s hair is purple-black. Komi san’s mom’s eyes also have a similar color.

But in this AI recreation both the eyes and hair are brown. It is possible that the author wanted to handle a dose of realism.

Too bad this ends up becoming unreal when we see his hands. Yes, the Achilles heel of Artificial Intelligence appears again.

In some photos Shuuko Komi’s fingers are in strange and even painful positions. In others they appear with only four fingers as if he were part of the cast of The Simpson.

That’s when a strange unreality throws overboard the work done. As long as AI image generators suffer from this, they will continue to be far from the realism they pose. Although perhaps it was necessary to choose better the images of Komi san’s mother.

Apart from Komi san and Komi Can’t Communicate we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

