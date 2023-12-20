(EMBARGO AT 5PM) – His name is Conscientist, and he is a new 'colleague' who gets busy with the researchers at the laboratory counter. His results? 'From Nobel'. In less time than it takes to read the article that narrates its exploits, this system guided by artificial intelligence was able to autonomously learn some chemical reactions that won the most coveted prize in the scientific community in 2010 and to design a procedure for successful laboratory to realize them. “It is the first time – highlights Gabe Gomes of Carnegie Mellon University in the USA, the expert leading the team that assembled and tested the AI ​​system protagonist of the experiment – that a non-organic intelligence plans, designs and executes this reaction complex invented by humans”. All in just a few minutes, hitting the target on the first attempt.

The more complex chemical syntheses that Conscientist achieved are known in organic chemistry as 'palladium-catalyzed cross-couplings', and earned the real inventors the 2010 Nobel Prize in Chemistry in recognition of the enormous role those reactions played in the process. pharmaceutical development and other industrial sectors. Conscientist's feat is illustrated in the magazine 'Nature'. The demonstrated capabilities show potential for the productive use of AI by humans, with the aim of increasing the pace and number of scientific discoveries, as well as improving the replicability and reliability of experimental results. The research team, which also includes doctoral students Daniil Boiko and Robert MacKnight, received support and training respectively from the National Science Foundation (NSF) Center for Chemoenzymatic Synthesis at Northwestern University and the NSF Center for Computer-Assisted Synthesis at the University of Notre Dame, always in the USA.

“Beyond the chemical synthesis activities demonstrated by the system, Gomes and his team have managed to successfully synthesize a kind of hyper-efficient laboratory partner,” says David Berkowitz, director of the NSF chemistry division. “They put all the pieces together and the end result is much more than the sum of its parts: it can be used for really useful scientific purposes.” The main elements are the large linguistic models that make up its artificial 'brains'. This is a type of artificial intelligence capable of extracting meaning and patterns from huge amounts of data (among the models tested and compared GPT-4 and other versions created by the OpenAI company). Conscientist was also equipped with several software modules tested first individually and then in concert.

“Eventually, we put it all together,” Boiko says. And the result of this assembly was able to do things that all research chemists do: search for public information on chemical compounds, find and read technical manuals on how to control robotic laboratory equipment, write computer code to perform experiments, and analyze the resulting data to determine what worked and what didn't. One test assessed Conscientist's ability to accurately plan chemical procedures that, if performed, would result in commonly used substances such as aspirin, paracetamol and ibuprofen. Some of the highest scores were achieved by the research-enabled GPT-4 module, the only one to create an acceptable quality procedure for the synthesis of ibuprofen.

Boiko and MacKnight saw Conscientist demonstrate 'chemical reasoning', use available chemical information, and make changes to his experimental plans by examining specific types of data. High-tech robotic chemical equipment is commonly used in laboratories to draw, spray, heat, stir and do other things on tiny liquid samples with extreme precision over and over again. Such robots are typically controlled via computer code written by human chemists.

It is the first time that these robots are controlled by computer code written by artificial intelligence. After earning their 'liquid handler diploma', the team introduced Conscientist to more types of robotic equipment. Since he has no eyes, he was written code to robotically pass the color plate through the spectrophotometer and analyze the wavelengths of light absorbed by each well, thus identifying which colors were present and their position on the plate. For this assignment, the researchers had to give the Conscientist a little nudge in the right direction by educating him. AI did the rest.

The final Conscientist exam was “perform the Suzuki and Sonogashira reactions”, named after the inventors of these reactions, discovered in the 1970s, Akira Suzuki (Nobel for Chemistry 2010) and Kenkichi Sonogashira. Of course, Conscientist had never attempted these reactions before. So he went to Wikipedia and a myriad of other sites, and looked them up. “For me, the 'eureka' moment was seeing him ask all the right questions,” says MacKnight.

In less than 4 minutes, Conscientist designed an accurate procedure to produce the required reactions using the chemicals provided by the team. He also made a mistake in some code and, without asking humans for help, corrected it and tried again. The results were contained in a few tiny samples of clear liquid. Boiko analyzed the samples and recognized the characteristics of Suzuki and Sonogashira's reactions. Now, however, experts point out, the problem arises of using this potential wisely and protecting oneself from abuse.

“We can have something that works autonomously, trying to discover new phenomena, new reactions, new ideas”, reasons Gomes, highlighting however that understanding the capabilities and limits of artificial intelligence is the first step in developing informed rules and policies that can effectively prevent harmful uses of AI, whether intentional or accidental. “We need to be responsible and thoughtful about how these technologies are implemented,” she concludes.