Today artificial intelligence technologies have come quite far, this to the point of creating increasingly accurate illustrations, which have made artists worry. And not satisfied with this, now they are betting on the imitation of voices, which can already be adjusted to interpret musical themes of great fame.

This leads us to the fact that they have managed to convey in a fairly credible way the voice of the president of Mexico, Andres Manual Lopez Obrador, all in order to make him sing the opening of evangelion. This of course has been taken to social networks such as YouTube and Twitter, being accepted by enthusiasts of internet memes and jokes.

Here you can check it:

The AIs have given us works of art like this cover of the Opening of Evangelion sung by AMLOco pic.twitter.com/N0N0BNnrkf — rafuru @ TLOZ : Tears of the kingdom (@_rafuru) July 7, 2023

It is worth mentioning that it is not the first or the last time that people experiment with these details, since they have tried to recreate songs with voices of The Simpsons, Dragon Ball and even characters from Ranma ½. So, it’s a matter for us to see more content related to public figures reciting pieces of music from pop culture.

Via: Twitter

editor’s note: Without a doubt, these editions are fun, especially because they use the lyrics in Japanese, something that makes it even more meme. Of course, it is a little scary how accurate these technologies are increasingly.