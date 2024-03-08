“Thanks to artificial intelligence you can considerably improve the quality of your service and create value.” Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou, executive vice president of Louis Vuitton, said this, speaking at the Management Festival organized by Sima at Bocconi University in Milan.

“At Louis Vuitton – explains Angeloglou – we worked a lot on the topic of artificial intelligence, we even had a dedicated team”. Moreover, “we start with a great advantage, the knowledge of our customers. Louis Vuitton customers willingly leave their data because they want us to know who they are and what they want. This allows us to have a more in-depth knowledge and, with the help of artificial intelligence, to considerably improve the quality of the service, providing more targeted and studied services”.

Artificial intelligence, in any case, “represents a great challenge for luxury because it focuses on a pillar of luxury, creativity”. In any case, he concludes, “I'm not too worried about it competing with human work. Rather, I think the question is always about how to use it and how we can adapt our work with AI.”