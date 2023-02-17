Fedez returns to Instagram: “I am your magnet”. She then she deletes everything

After days of silence, Fedez returned to Instagram for a few minutes. Just a few minutes because then he deleted everything. In particular, the singer today, February 17, 2023, published a story with a black background and the inscription: “You are my magnet, I am your calamity”. Just five minutes later everything is gone. Reference to his wife Chiara Ferragni? Mockery? Ironic exit? Attempt to make peace? The many fans of the couple in these minutes have gone wild on the various hypotheses.

Meanwhile, from the Sanremo Festival to today, the rumors of a crisis between Fedez and his wife Chiara Ferragni have become increasingly insistent. According to many, the singer’s intrusiveness at the Festival would have been the straw that broke the camel’s back: in fact, Chiara Ferragni would not have forgiven her husband for having taken the stage over and over again during the event in which she should have been she is at the center of media attention and beyond.

Then once the Festival was over, after the now famous kiss with Rosa Chemical, he disappeared from social media while his wife continued to post photos and videos but never in the company of her husband… Finally, the alleged attempts at peace on his part. Presumed because neither of them has ever confirmed or denied the dispute. And the gossip rages…