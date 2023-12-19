The journalist and writer Marino Bartoletti spoke again about his illness in an interview with Corriere: “I had to stop”

In a recent interview given to Corriere della Sera, Marino Bartoletti he returned to talk about the disease that he discovered he had two and a half years ago: a tumor. The journalist and writer again underlined the importance of prevention and his luck in discovering everything very early. He then revealed the life expectancy.

Credit: marinobartoletti – Instagram

It was May 2021 when Marino Bartoletti, during his guest appearance on the Rai program Today is another dayhe announced, taking everyone by surprise, that he was sick. Of finding out I had cancer.

The following year, Marino himself then announced that he had defeated the tumor and feel much better.

In March this year, however, in a long and touching post he explained the need to stop again and the recovery at the Sant'Orsola hospital in Bologna.

When the Team Principal of life – the real one, the one with whom it is better not to argue over the radio – displays the “pit stop” sign you just have to obey and quickly too: because you know perfectly well that He is right. The only luck you can have is that of finding extraordinary “mechanics” in the pits who will get you back on track and allow you to face the (many) laps you still want to do with your usual determination.

How is Marino Bartoletti today

These days Bartoletti is returned to talk about his illness and of hospitalization and did so in an interview given to The Courier.

I was very lucky, because everything was caught on time, but I owe my life to people who terribly knew what they were doing. I had to stop, but now I can start again.

The journalist also addresses a thought to future and what awaits him, also referring to how much time he has left.