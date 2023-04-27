Home page politics

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock © IMAGO / Metodi Popow

In the “Lanz&Precht” podcast, Richard David Precht is terribly upset about the Green Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. She should bake smaller rolls.

Hamburg/Berlin – Verbal derailment by the philosopher Richard David Precht! In a podcast episode, Precht’s collar burst. Because of a Green politician. “When you see someone like Annalena Baerbock in Beijing… what does that trigger in you?” ZDF presenter Markus Lanz asks his bosom friend, the philosopher Precht, in the latest edition of the podcast “Lanz&Precht”.

“Then I have the feeling…”, begins Precht – and has to take a break. Then he continues. “If I’m to be perfectly honest, what an accident that this woman became State Department. Under normal circumstances, she wouldn’t even have gotten an internship at the Foreign Office,” claims the philosopher, who is becoming increasingly emotional.

With the moral fervor of a class representative, Baerbock tried to explain to China what Western values ​​are and painted an escalation scenario on the wall. In Germany, you should bake smaller rolls instead. Some voices on Twitter accused Precht of misogyny for this statement. “If someone lectures you in private life and says you have the wrong values, you don’t listen,” says Precht. Lanz agrees. “Yes, that’s raising children.” The moderator does not contradict Precht.

Richard David Precht, philosopher and publicist. © Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa/archive image

Precht complains about Baerbock’s visit to China

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) recently visited China. Some disagreements arose during the visit. Baerbock had criticized the fact that “human rights are being curtailed more and more” in the People’s Republic. The middle country reacted offended. “What China needs least is a teacher from the West,” said Qin Gang, China’s foreign minister. Baerbock, in turn, described the trip as “really very shocking in part”.

On the occasion of a government survey in the Bundestag, the Green Foreign Minister explained that what she had experienced in China was “in some cases really more than shocking”. “For us, China is a partner, competitor and systemic rival,” said Baerbock. But her impression was “unfortunately that the aspect of ‘systemic rivals’ is increasing more and more”.

Baerbock was shocked by China visit

Because China is “more aggressive on the outside, you could also say: more aggressive” and “more repressive on the inside”. In the Taiwan issue, according to Baerbock, “there should be no military escalation” and she ruled out a “unilateral change in the status quo”. China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province. (mse)