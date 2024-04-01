Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021), future Republican candidate for the November elections, assured this Monday that I would not give even 10 cents for immigration to the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Trump made these statements during an interview with Fox News, in which he reacted to comments made by López Obrador a week ago in an interview with CBS, where He asked the United States to invest 20 billion dollars annually for the development of Latin America and thus reduce migration.

And López Obrador has been asking the United States for years to invest billions of dollars in the development of impoverished countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, as a strategy to prevent their nationals from being forced to migrate north.

Trump, despite his legal problems, continues ahead according to several polls Photo:AFP Share

In February, in fact, the Mexican government proposed a decalogue to address the immigration issue that includes the granting of 20 billion dollars annually to support poor countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Trump, probable Republican rival of Democratic President Joe Biden, candidate for re-election in the November electionsconsiders it “a lack of respect” and is not willing to tolerate it – he says – if he is elected at the polls.

They would never say that to me. They would never say, before we speak, I want 10 billion dollars a year

“He said he wants $10 billion essentially just to talk, $10 billion to talk, that doesn't make sense and that wouldn't happen with me,” Trump told Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade.

The New York tycoon even suggested that, if he were in the White House, The Mexican would not even have dared to make that request.

It is “simply a lack of respect towards the president. They would never say that to me. They would never say, before speaking, I want 10 billion dollars a year (…) they would never ask me for it,” he stated. “I wouldn't give him 10 cents,” the Republican concluded.

Daily intervention by President Amlo on December 13, 2023. Photo:Isaac Esquivel. EFE Share

Trump, who came to the White House in 2017 with the promise of building a wall on the border with Mexico, has adopted strong anti-immigration rhetoric at his campaign rallies.

He has gone so far as to claim that foreigners “poison” the blood of the US and has proposed plans ranging from mass deportations to building giant centers to detain undocumented migrants.

“They are killing our country, they are killing our people”, they are “poisoning” it, they are “criminals”, psychopaths… These are just some of the anti-immigrant epithets that Trump has intensified as the campaign progresses despite the fact that, barring unforeseen events, the duel against Democrat Joe Biden in November is assured.

Amlo will not have to meet with Trump again or negotiate directly with him, given that Mexico will hold general elections in early June and López Obrador will leave office at the end of the year.

Migrants try to cross the border fences, on March 20, 2024, in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua (Mexico). Photo:EFE Share

Despite Trump's comments, in an interview with the CBS program 60 Minutes, López Obrador boasted of having a “very good relationship with the United States government (of Biden), but not one of subordination.”

“We are an independent, free, sovereign country, we are not a colony, we are not a protectorate of any foreign country,” he stated, returning to an idea that he repeats on every trip to the United States.

We are not a colony, we are not a protectorate of any foreign country.

“President Biden is respectful of our sovereignty as President Trump was,” López Obrador said.

But good harmony does not prevent discrepancies. López Obrador has proposed to the White House that Washington, in addition to investing billions each year to alleviate poverty in Latin America, should soften sanctions on the leftist governments of Venezuela and Cuba and grant legal status to millions of Mexicans who They live in the United States.

With the Trumpists, today, the main obstacle is an “anti-immigrant” law backed by Republicans that would allow Texas to detain and expel those who illegally cross the border from Mexico. For now, an appeals court has kept it in abeyance.

AFP and EFE