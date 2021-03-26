Obi Mikel was the last to talk about Hazard’s way of working in training. “I have always said that Hazard is one of the most gifted players, he had it all: speed, power, skill, technique … He was right behind Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. But only if he wanted to,” said the former Chelsea player.

Last night at El Chiringuito they analyzed these statements and drew different conclusions. Jaime Astrain assured that being Hazard a player of 10 there are days that he gives a 6, others a 7 or an 8 and that such an irregular player would never want him on his team.